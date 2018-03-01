App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 23, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siemens slips 3% as global brokerages maintain sell rating

The company's board in its meeting held on February 21 has approved to sell its mobility division and rail traction drives business Siemens AG or its subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Siemens declined more than 3 percent intraday Friday as global broking houses maintained sell rating on the stock.

The company's board in its meeting held on February 21 has approved to sell its mobility division and rail traction drives business Siemens AG or its subsidiary.

The mobility division accounts for 10.46 percent of the turnover and 2.82 percent of the capital employed of the company for the year ended September 30, 2017.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,030

related news

Deutsche Bank said that mobility separated just before the potential uptick. Meanwhile, it said that the stock is expensive on September FY19e P/E &

EV/EBITDA Of 38.4x & 23.4x respectively. Valuations are steep for 26% PAT CAGR forecast over FY17-20.

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Reduce| Target: Rs 1,090

HSBC has retained reduce rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,090. According to firm, the rail traction drives business and mechanical drives business to its parent. This is third instance of business divesture, which is not good news for shareholders.

At 11:19 hrs Siemens was quoting at Rs 1,174.70, down Rs 24.45, or 2.04 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 32.67 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 35.96. The latest book value of the company is Rs 216.35 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC