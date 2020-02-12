App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siemens share price slips 4% as brokerages remain bearish post Dec quarter result

Revenue of the company declined 4.9 percent at Rs 2,668.6 crore versus Rs 2,807.1 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Siemens share price shed 4 percent intraday on February 12 after brokerages remain bearish on the stock post company's first quarter numbers.

The company in the quarter ended December 2019 (Q1) has posted a 15.2 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 262.7 crore versus Rs 228 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company declined 4.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,668.6 crore.

Close

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.1 percent YoY to Rs 337.3 crore and EBITDA margin rosw 170 bps YoY TO 12.6 percent.

Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 1,230 per share

The company's reported EBITDA was 14 percent below expectations as revenue booking took a hit.

The order book is down 4 percent YoY limiting revenue growth visibility for FY20-21. Also, capital allocation is a concern area apart from revenue & margin.

Over the next 12-18 months, the company has a downside risk on revenue growth.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,200 per share

The company has reported a weak print on execution & ordering.

FY20 may be a year of flattish execution after 3 years of good growth. It has cut overall estimates by 4 percent.

At 10:00 hrs, Siemens was quoting at Rs 1,443.95, down Rs 51.95, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Siemens

