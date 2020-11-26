PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siemens share price rises 6% despite Jefferies' underperform rating

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,640 and 52-week low Rs 947 on 27 January, 2020 and 23 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Siemens share price rose over 6 percent in early trade on November 26 despite research house Jefferies maintaining underperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 900 per share.

The Q4 EBITDA was above our estimates due to higher revenues, while other expenses were down 29 percent YoY, said Jefferies.

The gross margins improved 211 bps YoY, despite 9 percent YoY revenue decline, while order flow up 9% percent YoY and debtor days going up 22 percent YoY. The details of Q4 margin sustainability will be keenly watched, it added.

Close

At 09:27 hrs, Siemens was quoting at Rs 1,441.45, up Rs 77.20, or 5.66 percent on the BSE.

siemens

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,640 and 52-week low Rs 947 on 27 January 2020 and 23 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.11 percent below its 52-week high and 52.21 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Siemens

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.