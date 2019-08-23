App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sical Logistics locked at lower circuit amid rating downgrades

Credit Rating Agency Brickwork Ratings has revised the ratings as to BWR BB- / BWR A4 from BWR BBB+/BWR A3+.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Sical Logistics were locked at 5 percent lower circuit on August 23 after Brickwork Ratings revised its rating on long term loans and short term fund facilities.

Credit Rating Agency Brickwork Ratings has revised the ratings as to BWR BB- / BWR A4 from BWR BBB+/BWR A3+ for long term loans and short term fund and non-fund based facilities respectively for Sical Logistics.

There were pending sell orders of 16,121 shares, with no buyers available.

Earlier, ICRA has revised the ratings to ICRA B+ Negative / A4 from ICRA BB+ Negative / A4+ for long term loans and short term fund and non-fund based facilities respectively for the company.

At 1051 hrs, Sical Logistics was quoting at Rs 32.05, down Rs 1.65, or 4.90 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 204.00 and 52-week low Rs 30.70 on 06 September, 2018 and 16 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 84.29 percent below its 52-week high and 4.4 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 11:16 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.