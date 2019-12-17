App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport share price falls 3% after S&P changes outlook to negative

S&P affirmed 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shriram Transport Finance Corporation share price declined nearly 3  in the early trade on December 17 after S&P cut the company's outlook to negative from stable.

We revised the outlook to negative to reflect the increased risk of a deterioration in company's asset quality, which could also affect the availability of credit to the company over the next 12 months or so, said S&P Global Ratings in its release.

However, it affirmed 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on the company and also affirmed 'BB+' long-term issue rating on the company's senior secured notes.

Company's strong business position and capitalization will continue to underpin the ratings, it added.

It expects growth and profitability to remain under pressure for the company, given market funding conditions continue to be tight.

On the other hand, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the company's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and long-term local-Currency IDR rating at 'BB+' with a stable outlook.

At 09:30 hrs Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,076.00, down Rs 24.90, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:54 am

