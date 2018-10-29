App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport falls 4%; Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target Rs 1,500

The profit after tax increased by 22.59 percent at Rs 609.58 crore as against Rs 497.22 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Moneycontrol News
Share price of Shriram Transport Finance Corporation slipped 4 percent intraday Monday even most of the brokerages maintained buy call on the stock after the second quarter numbers.

The profit after tax increased by 22.59 percent at Rs 609.58 crore as against Rs 497.22 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The net interest income for the second quarter ended September 30 increased by 24.63 percent at Rs 2,055.34 crore as against Rs 1,649.09 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 (50%) per share.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,250

The company factor in slower loan growth, leading to upto 8% earnings cuts. The company should be able to manage margins in current scenario, it added.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,500

The company's Q2 growth stays strong, NIM expands and ALM is comfortable. The company is among the better-placed NBFCs, while growth trajectory can slow marginally.

Brokerage: BNP Paribas | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,471

Research house still like company for its strong AUM growth. It expect PAT CAGR of 30.4% over FY18-21.

According to firm, slower than expected AUM growth and asset quality pressure are the key risks.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,425

Company's strong performance on margins has led to ROEs of 17% in H1. It believes that credit cost normalisation will offset impact of higher cost of funds.

This is a preferred pick within NBFC space to weather the current liquidity crunch.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,320

According to Macquarie, the second quarter profit is in-line with our estimates. It reiterated its growth guidance of 18-20% and increased its risk-free rate assumption to 8%.

At 14:45 hrs Shriram Transport Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,080.05, up Rs 7.85, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

