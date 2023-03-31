Shriram Properties gains after huge block deal; strategic investor likely picks stake

Shriram Properties' shares gained over 6 percent on March 31 after 2.43 crore shares, equating to 14.3 percent stake, changed hands in the pre-opening session.

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, shareholding data as of December 2022 end shows WSI/WSQI V (XXXII) Mauritius Investors Ltd held 14.27 percent stake in the company.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that private equity investors sold shares in Shriram Properties block deal, while strategic investors are buyers. At 9:15 am, the stock opened 10 percent higher at Rs 61.20 on the NSE, amid heavy trading volumes. It then cooled a bit to trade near the Rs 59 level, higher by 6.5 percent.

Ever since its listing in December 2021, the stock has declined 29 percent.

Moneycontrol News