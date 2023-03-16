 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Shriram Finance eyes 15% stake sale in housing finance arm, stock gains

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

After the equity infusion, Shriram Finance’s stake in Shriram Housing Finance will drop to around 70 percent from 85 percent, a report said

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance shares were trading more than a percent higher on March 16 morning following a report that the company is looking to pare a 15 percent stake in its housing finance arm at a valuation of $121.35 million.

The equity infusion would likely be to the tune of $121.46 million, news agency Reuters quoted sources as saying. The company could take a final call on the deal by March-end after evaluating all the offers.

After the equity infusion, Shriram Finance’s stake in Shriram Housing Finance, which offers loans largely in the affordable housing sector, would drop to around 70 percent from 85 percent, sources added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog