Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Cements share price rises 4% after fixing floor price for QIP

The share price rose 32 percent in the last 9 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shree Cements share price gained 4 percent intraday on November 20 after the company announced floor price for its qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The company is raising funds in one or more tranches, by issuance of equity shares by way of QIPs for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.

The company approved a floor price of Rs 19,806.5 per share for QIP.

Close

The promoters of the company hold 64.79 percent stake in it, as per BSE shareholding for the quarter ended September 2019.

related news

The shares touched a 52-week high at Rs 22,200 and 52-week low at Rs 13,125 on July 1, 2019 and 31 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.56 percent below its 52-week high and 54.67 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 32 percent in the last 9 months.

At 13:53 pm, shares of Shree Cements were quoting at Rs 20,300, up Rs 277.65 or 1.39 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Business #Buzzing Stocks #Market news

