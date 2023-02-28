 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shree Cement emerges as highest bidder for Datima Coal Mine block; stock ends in the green

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The Datima Coal Mine Block has geological reserves of 13.30 million tonnes. The auction for the coal block was conducted by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, on February 27, 2023.

Shree Cement has emerged as the highest bidder for the Datima Coal Mine Block, which is located in Surajpur Tehsil in the Surguja District of Chattisgarh. Reacting to this, the company's stock price edged higher and closed in the green despite weak market conditions.

The Datima Coal Mine Block has geological reserves of 13.30 million tonnes. The auction for the coal block was conducted by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, on February 27, 2023.

"Shree Cement has participated in the auction with the aim of creating fuel security through long-term fuel supply sourcing options for its operations while also having the flexibility to use the coal for other commercial purposes," the company said in an exchange filing.

