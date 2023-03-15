World's 5th largest multiplex chain now also a fast food giant: Should you bet on PVR-Inox?

In the past few weeks, PVR-Inox has announced the opening of new multiplexes in Chennai, Hyderabad, Nalasopara and Lucknow, as part of its rapid screen expansion plan.

With almost 1,650 screens to its name, the combined entity is now the fifth-largest multiplex chain in the world. It plans to add 200 every year.

Commanding a 30 percent share in net-box office collections, PVR-Inox will have unmatched pricing power. It is now a consumption story that is too big to ignore, analysts believe.

The management has guided for an annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) synergy of Rs 225 crore over the next 12-24 months. This includes supply-chain integration, reduction of overlapping costs and better negotiation with vendors to improve operating expense structure.

Also Read: PVR-INOX merged unit to focus on F&B operations, screen expansion Box office, F&B (food and beverages) and advertisement will drive revenue synergies, according to brokerages.

