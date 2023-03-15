 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

World's 5th largest multiplex chain now also a fast food giant: Should you bet on PVR-Inox?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

The company is also a fast-food giant now. It clocked Rs 1,500 crore in F&B sales last year. For context, Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonalds in North and West, clocked about Rs 2,000 crore annual revenue. Brokerages say box office, F&B sales and advertisement will drive revenue synergies

In the past few weeks, PVR-Inox has announced the opening of new multiplexes in Chennai, Hyderabad, Nalasopara and Lucknow, as part of its rapid screen expansion plan.

With almost 1,650 screens to its name, the combined entity is now the fifth-largest multiplex chain in the world. It plans to add 200 every year.

Commanding a 30 percent share in net-box office collections, PVR-Inox will have unmatched pricing power. It is now a consumption story that is too big to ignore, analysts believe.

The management has guided for an annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) synergy of Rs 225 crore over the next 12-24 months. This includes supply-chain integration, reduction of overlapping costs and better negotiation with vendors to improve operating expense structure.