Shilpa Medicare shares surge 9% on USFDA final nod to psoriatic arthritis drug

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

The drug is executed from a contract manufacturing site.

Shilpa Medicare

The Shilpa Medicare share price climbed 9 percent in the opening trade on April 11 after the company received the final approval for its Apremilast tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company has received the USFDA final approval for its ANDA for Apremilast Tablets of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, Shilpa Medicare said in its release.

The product is executed from a contract manufacturing site.