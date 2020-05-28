Shilpa Medicare share price rises nearly 5% on launching anti-cancer drug

Shilpa Medicare share price rose nearly 5 percent intraday on May 28 after the company launched third anti-cancer drug in India.

The company launched the Indian branded generic of lbrutinib, an anti-cancer drug with a brand name IBRUSHIL. It is available in 140 mg capsules in packs of 30's capsules and 120's capsules, as per company filing.

IBRUSHIL is used to treat patients suffering from Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), Mantle Cell Lymphomas (MCL) and other related cancers.

This new Leukemia drug is more effective and easier to use. IBRUSHIL attacks cancer cells without damaging normal cells, causing fewer side effects.

The drug is taken once daily, compared to the standard treatment that requires multiple injections by the patients.

IBRUSHIL (Ibrutinib 140 mg) capsules are being manufactured in the state-of-the-art US-FDA approved manufacturing facility.

In 2017, the company filed an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) with "first to file" status in the US and the same product is being now extended to India.

At 11:24 hrs, Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 378.35, up Rs 8.35, or 2.26 percent on the BSE.



