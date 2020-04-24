App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare share price gains nearly 3% on launch of anti-cancer drug

The products are being manufactured and supplied from the state-of-the-art US-FDA approved manufacturing facility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shilpa Medicare share price rose nearly 3 percent in early trade on April 24 after the company launched its anti-cancer drug.

The company has launched the Indian branded generic of Dasatinib, an anticancer drug with a brand name “DASASHIL”.

The drug is available with all dosage strength 20/ 50/ 70/ 100 mg tablets, used for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML).

Close

Current, monthly therapy cost of innovator is approximately Rs 1.65 lakh, with the launch of DASASHIL monthly cost of treatment will be reduced drastically to Rs 6440 as monthly therapy cost, company said in release.

related news

The products are being manufactured and supplied from the state-of-the-art US-FDA approved manufacturing facility, it added.

At 09:25 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 398.00, up Rs 3.45, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.