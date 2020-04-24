Shilpa Medicare share price gains nearly 3% on launch of anti-cancer drug

Shilpa Medicare share price rose nearly 3 percent in early trade on April 24 after the company launched its anti-cancer drug.

The company has launched the Indian branded generic of Dasatinib, an anticancer drug with a brand name “DASASHIL”.

The drug is available with all dosage strength 20/ 50/ 70/ 100 mg tablets, used for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML).

Current, monthly therapy cost of innovator is approximately Rs 1.65 lakh, with the launch of DASASHIL monthly cost of treatment will be reduced drastically to Rs 6440 as monthly therapy cost, company said in release.

The products are being manufactured and supplied from the state-of-the-art US-FDA approved manufacturing facility, it added.

At 09:25 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 398.00, up Rs 3.45, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.