MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Shilpa Medicare share price gains 3% on WHO nod for an API

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 692.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.05 on August 11, 2020, and March 19, 2021, respectively

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shilpa Medicare share price added 3 percent intraday on July 28 after the company received WHO approval for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate.

" ..... announced receipt of confirmation of WHO - GENEVA approval for API, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate," the company said in the release.

It is used to treat chronic hepatitis B and to prevent and treat HIV I AIDS, under pre-qualification program, it added.

At 11:49 hrs, Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 635.90, up Rs 12.30, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 692.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.05 on August 11, 2020, and March 19, 2021, respectively.

Close
Currently, it is trading 8.17 percent below its 52-week high and 100.57 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare
first published: Jul 28, 2021 12:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.