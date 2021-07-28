Shilpa Medicare share price gains 3% on WHO nod for an API

live bse live

Shilpa Medicare share price added 3 percent intraday on July 28 after the company received WHO approval for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate.

" ..... announced receipt of confirmation of WHO - GENEVA approval for API, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate," the company said in the release.

It is used to treat chronic hepatitis B and to prevent and treat HIV I AIDS, under pre-qualification program, it added.

At 11:49 hrs, Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 635.90, up Rs 12.30, or 1.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 692.45 and a 52-week low of Rs 317.05 on August 11, 2020, and March 19, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.17 percent below its 52-week high and 100.57 percent above its 52-week low.