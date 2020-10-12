172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|shilpa-medicare-share-price-falls-11-on-usfda-warning-letter-5950981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare share price falls 11% on USFDA warning letter

We will be engaging with the agency and are fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest, company said.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shilpa Medicare share price fell 11 percent in early trade on October 12 after the company received warning letter from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company in its release said, it received a warning letter on October 8, 2020 from the USFDA for its Jadcherla facility, Telangana.

We will be engaging with the agency and are fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest, company said.

The company is also committed in maintaining the highest standards of compliances and quality manufacturing across all its facilities.

The company believes that the warning letter will have minimum impact of disruption of supplies and the existing revenues from operations of this facility, it added.

The company currently has three manufacturing facilities approved by USFDA - one formulation facility and two API facilities. None of these facilities except Jadcherla has any outstanding issues with the USFDA at this point of time.

At 09:24 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 506.30, down Rs 38.50, or 7.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 692.45 and 52-week low Rs 240.30 on 11 August, 2020 and 31 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.91 percent below its 52-week high and 113.5 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 95 percent in the last one year.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare

