Shilpa Medicare rises 7% on EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

Shares of Shilpa Medicare rose 7.2 percent intraday Monday as EIR issued by USFDA for its Telangana facility.

The USFDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its formulations manufacturing facility (SEZ unit) located at Jadcherla, Telangana, India.

The said facility was inspected between November 11 and November 30, 2017.

FDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is VAI and accordingly EIR issued.

At 09:50 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 477.20, up Rs 21.75, or 4.78 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil