Shilpa Medicare launches Sunitinib capsules in India; stock down 5%

Shilpa Medicare share price declined 5.5 percent intraday on February 15, the day the company announced the launch of Sunitinib Capsules under the brand name Sunishil.

Sunitinib capsules were launched in three strengths—12.5 mg, 25 mg and 50 mg. Sunitinib malate is a novel oral multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor with antitumor and antiangiogenic activities.

Sunitinib capsules are indicated for the treatment of GI Stromal tumour after disease progression on or intolerance to Imatinib mesylate, advanced renal cell carcinoma and for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic well-differentiated pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours with disease progression in adults, the company said in the release.

Shilpa's Sunitinib capsules will be manufactured and supplied from state-of-the-art finished product facility at Jadcherla.

The Sunitinib capsule has proven to be bioequivalent to international brand sutent capsules of Pfizer.

At 1142 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 420, down Rs 10.05, or 2.34 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 692.45 and 52-week low of Rs 240.30 on August 11, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. It is trading 39.35 percent below its 52-week high and 74.78 percent above its 52-week low.