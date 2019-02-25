Sharon Bio Medicine locked at upper circuit despite USFDA inspection of API facility

Shares of Sharon Bio Medicine locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Monday despite USFDA inspected company's API facility at Taloja.

There were pending buy orders of 2,003 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's API facility located at Taloja, Maharashtra received 4 Form 483 observations after the inspection completed by USFDA.

The Management of the company believes these observations can be addressed by submitting appropriate Corrective And Preventive Action's (CAP A's).

At 09:46 hrs Sharon Bio Medicine was quoting at Rs 3.47, up Rs 0.16, or 4.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7.43 and 52-week low Rs 2.60 on 12 September, 2018 and 06 August, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.3 percent below its 52-week high and 33.46 percent above its 52-week low.