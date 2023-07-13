Shares of Primo Chemicals gains 7% post bulk deal

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 60.1 per share and the total stake buy was worth Rs 28.83 per share.

Primo Chemicals Ltd shares surged over 7 percent on July 13, after Societe Generale has picked nearly two percent equity stake in Primo Chemicals, formerly known as Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals.

At 9.42 am, the stock was trading at Rs 68.90 on the National Stock Exchange, up 7.71 percent from the previous close.

As per bulk data published by exchanges, Europe-based financial services group, Societe Generale has bought 47.97 lakh equity shares, or 1.98 percent shareholding, in the chemicals company via open market transactions on July 12.

