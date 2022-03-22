English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Shares of ONGC, OMCs gain on crude price rally, hike in fuel rates, LPG cylinders

    The domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from March 22, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price rose 5 percent in early trade on March 22 on the back of rising crude oil prices in the international markets.

    Crude oil prices surged for the fourth day today, heading for the best run in a month, on signs that the European Union might be edging closer to a ban on Russian crude imports as part of sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, reported Reuters.

    West Texas Intermediate rallied towards $115 a barrel after surging 18 percent over the previous three days.

    Crude has soared since Moscow launched its assault on neighbouring country as buyers shunned Russian cargoes, and the US and UK moved to prohibit purchases. The EU is the largest consumer of crude and fuel from Russia, and the Kremlin warned any ban would have a profound effect on the market and hit the continent hardest, it added.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    On the other hand, oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), gained 1-3 percent after the government increased petrol and diesel prices by over 80 paise after a status quo on rates for 137 days.

    Also Read - Petrol, diesel prices raised by 80 paise a litre, first hike in 137 days

    After petrol and diesel, the domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices have been hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities from March 22, 2022.

    According to the revised rates, the cost of a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 949.50 per cylinder, reported CNBC TV-18.

    Also Read - LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder has been increased for the first time since October 2021. The cost of a 19-kg LPG cylinder’s price is slashed by Rs 58 to Rs 1954.50 per cylinder In Delhi, according to CNBC TV-18.

    At 9:45am, Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 120, up Rs 2, or 1.69 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 282.60, up Rs 6.50, or 2.35 percent, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 361.10, up Rs 3.55, or 0.99 percent, on the BSE.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 179.40, up Rs 6.80, or 3.94 percent, on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Indian Oil Corporation #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 10:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.