Shares of Just Dial Ltd gains 3% post Q1 results

Justdial is the market leader in local search engine segment in India. The company provides local search-related services to users across India in a platform-agnostic manner.

Just Dial Ltd shares were up 3 percent at Rs 858.55 on July 13 at 9:20 am, after the company announced its financial and operating results for its first fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023. The stock hit a new 52-week high on July 17 at Rs 879 and has risen around 50 percent from its lows seen in March.

India's local search engine company has reported profit at Rs 83.4 crore for quarter ended June FY24 against a loss of Rs 48.4 crore in same period last year, backed by healthy operating performance and topline. Revenue from operations grew by 33.1 percent YoY to Rs 247 crore during the quarter, with traffic rising 15.9 percent YoY to 171.4 million users, and mobile traffic increasing 17.5 percent.

Further, Cash and Investments stood at Rs 4,159.2 Crore as on June 30, 2023, up 11.2 percent YoY.

Follow our live blog for all market action

Other business highlights

Total Active Listings stood at 38 million in Q1FY24 with a growth of 15.8 percent YoY and 4.1 percent QoQ. Approximately 15 lakh listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 23.5 million listings were geocoded as on June 30, 2023, up 20.4 percent YoY.

Total Ratings & Reviews stood at 144.6 million for Q1FY24, up 8.3 percent YoY.

Active Paid Campaigns at the end of June quarter stood at 548,270, up 13.4 percent YoY and 1.9 percent QoQ. Focus continues on signing up majority of customers on monthly payment plans.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​