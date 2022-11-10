Wall Street update: Dow soars over 880 pts, Nasdaq jumps 5% after October inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes rose sharply higher on November 10 as data showed consumer prices increased less than expected in October, spurring hopes that the Federal Reserve might scale down the size of its future interest rate hikes, reported news agency Reuters.

At 9:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 882.35 points, or 2.71%, to 33,396.29.

The S&P 500 rose higher by 156.55 points, or 4.18%, at 3,905.12, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 583.81 points, or 5.64%, to 10,936.98 .

The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after climbing by the same margin in September, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the closely-watched core CPI increased 0.3% last month after gaining 0.6% in September.

Sky-high inflation has caused the Fed to raise rates aggressively this year, a process that has boosted the dollar and caused U.S. Treasuries and shares around the world to sell off sharply.

Hopes that the end could be in sight, therefore, caused these trends to reverse.

Meanwhile, European assets reacted in line with their U.S. peers. Europe's STOXX benchmark gained 2% to a two-month high, and European government bonds also advanced.

The German 10-year bond yield, the regional benchmark was last 15 basis points lower on the day at 2.03%

The CPI data overshadowed any market reaction from the U.S. mid-term elections, the outcome to which is still uncertain. Republicans are edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives while control of the Senate is in the balance.

BITCOIN RALLIES

The improved sentiment in traditional markets also spilled over into the crypto world, where moves often mirror those in other assets like tech stocks that rise when investors are positive about growth.

Bitcoin, rose over 10% to as high as $17,641 after the data, marking a recovery after plunging sharply for two straight sessions to as low as $15,632 on Wednesday, its lowest level since late 2020.

That move came after Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, said late on Wednesday it had decided not to acquire smaller rival FTX, which has grappled with a severe liquidity crunch and warned it faces bankruptcy without more capital.

Another factor for markets is that China is again grappling with a COVID-19 surge, with the southern metropolis of Guangzhou reporting thousands of cases. Chinese blue-chips lost 0.7% and the Hong Kong benchmark fell 1.7%.

Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Thursday it expected flattish revenue in the fourth quarter, as the company grapples with COVID curbs at a major factory in China's Zhengzhou industrial hub.

In commodities, oil prices recovered after the data, having tumbled around 3% in the previous session on fears about demand from China and rising U.S. crude stocks.

U.S. crude oil futures were 0.1% higher at $85.93 per barrel, while Brent crude futures gained 1% to $93.58.

Gold also rallied with the spot price up 1.77% at $1,735 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)