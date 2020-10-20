Share price gains after L&T emerges lowest bidder for bullet train project; CLSA retains 'buy'

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on October 20, a day after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on October 19 said Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the largest segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Financial bids for the design and construction of the 237-km stretch of the project were opened on October 19, NHSRCL said in a statement.

L&T pipped consortiums led by Tata Projects and Afcons Infrastructure to bag the order by placing its bid at Rs 24,985 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 926.20, up Rs 23.20, or 2.57 percent.

The project is being built at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore and according to NHSRCL, it is expected to generate 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.

Global research firm CLSA has maintained buy on L&T with the target at Rs 1,280 per share. The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the bullet train project and it could also benefit from a $ 5.3 billion tender balance ahead, CNBC-TV18 reported CLSA as saying.

The mutual fund (MF) business sale will reduce the risk of large-cash injection in the financial services business. The stock is inexpensive and on the cusp of the next capex cycle upturn, the research firm said.

Jefferies also has a buy on L&T with the target at Rs 1,280 per share. It is of the view that the bullet-train order will be a positive surprise on FY21 order flow expectations.

MF business sale will help ease concerns about L&T funding its subsidiary, adding that the company supporting L&T Finance is a key investor concern.

New York-based private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly in advanced talks to buy out the mutual fund business of L&T Asset Management Company.

