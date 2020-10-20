172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|share-price-gains-after-l-clsa-retains-buy-5986091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Share price gains after L&T emerges lowest bidder for bullet train project; CLSA retains 'buy'

CLSA has maintained 'buy' on L&T with the target at Rs 1,280 per share.

Sandip Das
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on October 20, a day after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on October 19 said Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for the largest segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Financial bids for the design and construction of the 237-km stretch of the project were opened on October 19, NHSRCL said in a statement.

Close

L&T pipped consortiums led by Tata Projects and Afcons Infrastructure to bag the order by placing its bid at Rs 24,985 crore.

related news

The stock was trading at Rs 926.20, up Rs 23.20, or 2.57 percent at 09:52 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 929.80 and an intraday low of Rs 912.75.

The project is being built at a cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore and according to NHSRCL, it is expected to generate 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.

Global research firm CLSA has maintained buy on L&T with the target at Rs 1,280 per share. The company emerged as the lowest bidder for the bullet train project and it could also benefit from a $ 5.3 billion tender balance ahead, CNBC-TV18 reported CLSA as saying.

The mutual fund (MF) business sale will reduce the risk of large-cash injection in the financial services business. The stock is inexpensive and on the cusp of the next capex cycle upturn, the research firm said.

Jefferies also has a buy on L&T with the target at Rs 1,280 per share. It is of the view that the bullet-train order will be a positive surprise on FY21 order flow expectations.

MF business sale will help ease concerns about L&T funding its subsidiary, adding that the company supporting L&T Finance is a key investor concern.

New York-based private equity giant Blackstone is reportedly in advanced talks to buy out the mutual fund business of L&T Asset Management Company.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.