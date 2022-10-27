Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 17,700; JSW Steel, Tata Steel top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma, bank, capital goods, metal, power, oil & gas, and realty indices up 0.5-2 percent.
October 27, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST
Markets at 11 AM
October 27, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Hiren Ved's Market Outlook
October 27, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
Rupee jumps as dollar tumbles on bets of less hawkish Fed
October 27, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Credit Suisse On Ambuja Cements
October 27, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Ulrich Körner, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Suisse Group AG
October 27, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
Nifty Bank index gained 0.5 percent led by the Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank
October 27, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
Century Textiles Q2 Earnings:
October 27, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
Kinetic Green Partners Induslnd Bank for electric vehicle finance schemes
October 27, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
Jefferies On Gland Pharma
October 27, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Results Today
October 27, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking
October 27, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
October 27, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
Oil prices climb:
October 27, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
BSE Realty Index rose 1 percent supported by the Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estate, Macrotech Developers
October 27, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
JSW Steel USA ties-up financing of USD 182 million with two Italian banking institutions
October 27, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
BSE Metal index added over 2 percent led by the JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta
October 27, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Results on October 27
October 27, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
USFDA issues import alert on Glenmark Pharma's Baddi plant
October 27, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Zee-Sony merger: Groups agree to sell 3 Hindi channels to address anti-competition concerns
October 27, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Buzzing:
October 27, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:
October 27, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
October 27, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens:
October 27, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Paclitaxel Injection
October 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Meta fined $24.7 million for campaign finance disclosure violations
October 27, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
October 27, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
October 27, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
October 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
October 27, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
October 27, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
GoI to hold roadshows for Hindustan Zinc divestment by November-December: CEO
October 27, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
October 27, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO
October 27, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
DCX Systems fetches a double-digit premium in grey market ahead of IPO
October 27, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
USFDA places Glenmark Pharma's Baddi facility under 'Import Alert'
October 27, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST
Medanta hospital chain IPO to open on November 3
October 27, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Gold firms as US dollar, bond yields fall
October 27, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
October 27, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
Dabur Q2 Earnings:
October 27, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
Dabur to acquire 51% stake in Badshah Masala for Rs 587.5 crore
October 27, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Goldman Sachs on Dabur
October 27, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST
Oil prices continue climb on strong crude demand, weaker dollar
October 27, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Citi on Gland Pharma
October 27, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST