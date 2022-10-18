Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,500, Sensex surges 700 pts; Adani Ports, M&M top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, IT, auto, capital goods, power up 1 percent each.
October 18, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
GMDC Q2 results
October 18, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty rally for third straight session: Factors propelling the markets higher
October 18, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
GNA Axles promoter releases pledge on 7 lakh shares (3.26% Equity) on October 14, reported CNBC-TV18.
October 18, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
Buzzing
October 18, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
JUST IN | Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 25 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.
October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
India retail inflation set to ease from September highs - RBI
October 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
BSE Auto index up 1 percent led by the TVS Motor, M&M, Tata Motors
October 18, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
Ashiana Housing buys additional 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces
October 18, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent supported by the L&T Technology Services, Wipro, HCL Tech
October 18, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
October 18, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Mahindra Finance tie up with India Post Payments Bank
October 18, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
NCLT approves L&T Infotech's merger with Mindtree
October 18, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Motilal Oswal View on ACC
October 18, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
JMC Projects raises Rs 75 crore via NCDs
October 18, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
BSE Power index rose 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power
October 18, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Aster Pharmacy enters KSA in partnership with Al Hokair Holding Group
October 18, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
October 18, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Jindal Drilling Industries Q2 Earnings
October 18, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Large Trade | 14.6 crore shares (4.6% equity) worth Rs 952 crore change hands at average of RS 65 per share.
October 18, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Suzlon Energy stocks gain on securing an order of 48.3 MW from Adani Green Energy:
October 18, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
October 18, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens
October 18, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Fund manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
October 18, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Block Deal | 5.29 crorw shares change hands in a block deal window.
October 18, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Suzlon secures an order of 48.3 MW from Adani Green Energy:
October 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
October 18, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
October 18, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
October 18, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
October 18, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
Four companies receive Sebi approval for initial public offerings
October 18, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
OFI Global, other Invesco-managed funds to sell 5.29 crore equity shares in Zee
October 18, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST
Sojitz Corp to sell 1.9% stake in Samvardhana Motherson through block deal
October 18, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
FII and DII data
October 18, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
Results on October 18
October 18, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Asia stocks rise as relief rally builds after UK U-turn
October 18, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
Wipro and Outokumpu forms partnership to accelerate cloud transformation
October 18, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Shree Cement looking to hike cement prices after November 15: HM Bangur
October 18, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
Dollar tests 32-year peak to yen
October 18, 2022 / 07:59 AM IST
Oil prices steady
October 18, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST