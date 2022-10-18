 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,500, Sensex surges 700 pts; Adani Ports, M&M top gainers

Rakesh Patil
Oct 18, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, IT, auto, capital goods, power up 1 percent each.

October 18, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

GMDC Q2 results

October 18, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

October 18, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

GNA Axles promoter releases pledge on 7 lakh shares (3.26% Equity) on October 14, reported CNBC-TV18.

October 18, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

October 18, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

October 18, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

JUST IN | Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 25 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.

October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

October 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

BSE Auto index up 1 percent led by the TVS Motor, M&M, Tata Motors

October 18, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

October 18, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Ashiana Housing buys additional 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces