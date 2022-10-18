English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Live now
    auto refresh
    October 18, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,500, Sensex surges 700 pts; Adani Ports, M&M top gainers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, IT, auto, capital goods, power up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,073.53662.55 +1.13%
      Nifty 5017,504.95193.15 +1.12%
      Nifty Bank40,313.35392.90 +0.98%
      Nifty 50 17,504.95 193.15 (1.12%)
      Tue, Oct 18, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,263.0033.00 +2.68%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL295.25-1.30 -0.44%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3127.9577.00 +2.52%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12984.602.20 +0.02%


    • October 18, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      GNA Axles promoter releases pledge on 7 lakh shares (3.26% Equity) on October 14, reported CNBC-TV18.

      GNA Axles promoter releases pledge on 7 lakh shares (3.26% Equity) on October 14, reported CNBC-TV18.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Maharashtra Seamless has reported 94.3% jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 176.6 crore versus Rs 90.9 crore and revenue was up 48.4% at Rs 1,411 crore versus Rs 951 crore, YoY.

      The company board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share against 1 existing equity share, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

      Buzzing : Maharashtra Seamless has reported 94.3% jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 176.6 crore versus Rs 90.9 crore and revenue was up 48.4% at Rs 1,411 crore versus Rs 951 crore, YoY. The company board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share against 1 existing equity share, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

      JUST IN | Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 25 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 814.65, up Rs 0.30, or 0.04 percent on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      India retail inflation set to ease from September highs - RBI

      Retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday.

      "Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates.

      It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be "driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year." India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41 percent from a year earlier as food prices surged.

    • October 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

      BSE Auto index up 1 percent led by the TVS Motor, M&M, Tata Motors

      BSE Auto index up 1 percent led by the TVS Motor, M&M, Tata Motors
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      Ashiana Housing buys additional 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces

      Ashiana Housing has acquired a piece of additional land admeasuring 2.26 acres on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai (Tamilnadu).

      Total acquisition of land alongwith the land as stated above, now stands at 17.90 acres. 

      Ashiana Housing buys additional 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces Ashiana Housing has acquired a piece of additional land admeasuring 2.26 acres on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai (Tamilnadu). Total acquisition of land alongwith the land as stated above, now stands at 17.90 acres. 
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST

      Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent supported by the L&T Technology Services, Wipro, HCL Tech

      Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent supported by the L&T Technology Services, Wipro, HCL Tech
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty around 17500.

      The Sensex was up 683.04 points or 1.17% at 59094.02, and the Nifty up 198.90 points or 1.15% at 17510.70. About 2089 shares have advanced, 780 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty around 17500. The Sensex was up 683.04 points or 1.17% at 59094.02, and the Nifty up 198.90 points or 1.15% at 17510.70. About 2089 shares have advanced, 780 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
    • October 18, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

      Mahindra Finance tie up with India Post Payments Bank

      Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services today announced a strategic partnership with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to further enhance credit access to a larger customer base. 

      As a part of this alliance, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will provide Lead referral services to MMFSL for Passenger Vehicles, 3-Wheeler, Tractor and Commercial Vehicle Loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility to existing MMFSL Customers at Post Offices.

      Mahindra Finance tie up with India Post Payments Bank Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services today announced a strategic partnership with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to further enhance credit access to a larger customer base.  As a part of this alliance, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will provide Lead referral services to MMFSL for Passenger Vehicles, 3-Wheeler, Tractor and Commercial Vehicle Loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility to existing MMFSL Customers at Post Offices.
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.