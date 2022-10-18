Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,500, Sensex surges 700 pts; Adani Ports, M&M top gainers

Maharashtra Seamless has reported 94.3% jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 176.6 crore versus Rs 90.9 crore and revenue was up 48.4% at Rs 1,411 crore versus Rs 951 crore, YoY.
The company board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share against 1 existing equity share, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.
October 18, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
JUST IN | Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 25 bps across tenures w.e.f today, reported CNBC-TV18.
Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 814.65, up Rs 0.30, or 0.04 percent on the BSE.
October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
India retail inflation set to ease from September highs - RBI
Retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday.
"Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates.
It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be "driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year." India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41 percent from a year earlier as food prices surged.
October 18, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
BSE Auto index up 1 percent led by the TVS Motor, M&M, Tata Motors
Ashiana Housing buys additional 2.26 acres of land from Mahindra Lifespaces
Ashiana Housing has acquired a piece of additional land admeasuring 2.26 acres on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai (Tamilnadu).
Total acquisition of land alongwith the land as stated above, now stands at 17.90 acres.
October 18, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent supported by the L&T Technology Services, Wipro, HCL Tech
October 18, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty around 17500.
The Sensex was up 683.04 points or 1.17% at 59094.02, and the Nifty up 198.90 points or 1.15% at 17510.70. About 2089 shares have advanced, 780 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
October 18, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Mahindra Finance tie up with India Post Payments Bank
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services today announced a strategic partnership with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to further enhance credit access to a larger customer base.
As a part of this alliance, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will provide Lead referral services to MMFSL for Passenger Vehicles, 3-Wheeler, Tractor and Commercial Vehicle Loan categories and provide cash EMI deposit facility to existing MMFSL Customers at Post Offices.