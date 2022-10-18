Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,500, Sensex surges 700 pts; Adani Ports, M&M top gainers

October 18, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

India retail inflation set to ease from September highs - RBI

Retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday.

"Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of the Economy", adding the fight against inflation will be "dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates.

It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be "driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year." India's retail inflation accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41 percent from a year earlier as food prices surged.