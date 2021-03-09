English
March 09, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,060 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices trading mixed tracking mixed close from the US markets.

  • March 09, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of a recovery in the global economy after U.S. Senate approval of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and on a likely drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States, reported Reuters.

  • March 09, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Dollar reigns supreme on yields, recovery advantage

    The U.S. dollar held near a 3 1/2-month high against its rivals on Tuesday as higher bond yields and expectations of faster economic normalisation from the pandemic in the United States put the U.S. currency at an advantage, reported Reuters.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    While the long term structure of the market continues to remain positive, it may face some hurdles in the near term due to concerns over the bond yields, commodity prices and risk of increase in inflation. Investors would also track India’s import/export data along with bank’s loans and deposit growth data for further cues.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower:

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    Technology-related shares sold off on Monday in a big downturn that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction and offset stocks that rose on hopes the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will spur the U.S. economic recovery.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.14 points, or 0.97%, to 31,802.44, the S&P 500 lost 20.59 points, or 0.54%, to 3,821.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 310.99 points, or 2.41%, to 12,609.16.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Market On Monday

    Indian market snapped its two-day losing streak but witnessed some profit-taking at higher levels on March 8. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 35 points to 50,441, while the Nifty50 rose 18 points to close at 14,956.

    Sectorally, action was seen in PSU bank, energy, media, metal, and IT stocks, while some profit-taking was visible in realty, FMCG, consumption, and financial services space.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 78 points or 0.52 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,060 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

  • March 09, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

