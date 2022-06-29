Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 15,700, Sensex falls 500 pts on weak global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 15,697.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange 8:35 IST. Asian markets are trading lower following weak US markets.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 78.82 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 78.78.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap down today on the back of weak global cues after dire consumer confidence data from the US dampened investor optimism and fuelled worries over recession.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks ahead of release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 699.01 points or 1.31% at 52478.44, and the Nifty was down 128.90 points or 0.81% at 15721.30.
NSE Dark Fibre Case Updates:
SEBI has imposed penalty of Rs 7 crore on NSE and Rs 5 crore on former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.
Also SEBI fined former NSE official Anand Subramanian & Ravi Varanasi Rs 5 crore each and fined Way2Wealth brokers Rs 6 crore.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Indian markets has seen some recovery in the last few days on the back of improving global cues. Fall in Crude from its peak and easing off restrictions in China are key positive developments. However on the negative side Indian Rupee hit a new low below 79.
We expect market volatility to continue with changing global cues. The monthly F&O expiry this week could also add to the volatility. Concerns over economic growth, monetary tightening and depreciating rupee could keep the upside limited in the near term as Nifty is approaching its strong resistance around the 16,000 mark.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid rising crude oil prices and strong US dollar. However, investors will closely watch US GDP QoQ (Q1) data as it is expected to drop by 1.5%.
USDINR is expected to surpass the hurdle of 78.06 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 78.20.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 1,244.44 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,205.63 crore worth of shares on June 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Bank to acquire 9.5% stake in Perfios Account Aggregation Services
ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement for an investment in the equity shares of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited (PAASPL).
The transaction shall be completed on grant of approval by Reserve Bank of India to PAASPL.
The bank is going to invest Rs 40.3 million for 9.54% shareholding of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited
Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.54% shareholding in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited through subscription of 8,05,520 equity shares.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.02 percent or Rs 7.30 at Rs 710 on the BSE.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar slipped against most major peers on Wednesday as a decline in U.S. yields took some of the sheen off the currency, with investors mulling the risk of a recession from aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.08% to 104.39, giving back some of its 0.53% rally overnight, spurred mainly by weakness in the euro.
Bond Yields Updates:
SBI to pick 9.5% stake in Perfios Account Aggregation
State Bank of India has entered into an agreement for investment of Rs 4.03 crore in equity shares of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited, the NBFC-account aggregator.
This investment would be subject to RBI approval.
Post investment, SBI will hold 9.54% shareholding (on a fully diluted basis) in Perfios AA through subscription of 8,05,520 equity shares.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.68 percent or Rs 3.15 at Rs 464.35 on the BSE.
Bond Yields Updates:
Fed officials promise rate hikes, push back on recession fears
US Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn.
"Many are worried that the Fed might be acting too aggressively and maybe tip the economy into recession," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview on LinkedIn. "I am myself worried that left unbridled, inflation would be a major constraint and threat to the U.S economy and continued expansion."
Asian markets trade lower
Oil prices take breather after three-day rally
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after rising in the previous three sessions but losses were limited on the view that global supply tightness will continue as there is limited room for major producers such as Saudi Arabia to boost production.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $111.32 a barrel at 0150 GMT, giving up earlier gains.
Brent crude futures for August dropped 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $117.37 a barrel, also reversing an earlier gain. The August contract will expire on Thursday and the more-active September contract was at $113.14, down 66 cents, or 0.6%.
Both Brent and WTI rose more than 2% on Tuesday as concerns over tight global supply outweighed fears of that demand may slow in a potential future recession. The agreement by the Group of Seven economic powers to explore ways to cap the price of Russian oil also underpinned the market sentiment.
Wall Street ends lower:
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off on Tuesday as dire consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fueled worries over recession and the looming earnings season.
The S&P and the Nasdaq fell about 2% and 3% respectively, with Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com weighing the heaviest. The blue-chip Dow shed about 1.6%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 491.27 points, or 1.56%, to 30,946.99, the S&P 500 lost 78.56 points, or 2.01%, to 3,821.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.01 points, or 2.98%, to 11,181.54.
Market on Tuesday:
Indian shares ended flat after a highly volatile session on June 28, with the 30-pack Sensex closing 16.17 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 53,177.45 and the Nifty was up 18.20 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,850.20.
The market started a weak note on negative global cues but made some headway mid-session to end flat helped by buying in auto, metal and oil & gas stocks.
ONGC, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Coal India and HDFC Life were among the top Nifty gainers. Titan Company, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Divis Labs and Adani Ports were among the biggest losers on the index.
Among sectors, the Nifty metal index rose 1.6 percent, Nifty Auto added 1.2 percent and the Nifty energy index jumped 1 percent. The Nifty Bank index, however, shed 0.5 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices were in line with the benchmarks, ending with marginal gains.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 149 points or 0.94 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,704.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange 7:25 IST.
