Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 15,700, Sensex falls 500 pts on weak global cues

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 78.82 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 78.78.
Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 78.82 per dollar
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|52,675.79
|-485.49
|-0.91%
|Nifty 50
|15,705.45
|-126.60
|-0.80%
|Nifty Bank
|33,282.10
|-529.15
|-1.57%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|149.05
|7.55
|+5.34%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finance
|5,490.00
|-85.85
|-1.54%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12139.50
|-75.05
|-0.61%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|28105.70
|-403.40
|-1.41%
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap down today on the back of weak global cues after dire consumer confidence data from the US dampened investor optimism and fuelled worries over recession.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks ahead of release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 699.01 points or 1.31% at 52478.44, and the Nifty was down 128.90 points or 0.81% at 15721.30.
NSE Dark Fibre Case Updates:
SEBI has imposed penalty of Rs 7 crore on NSE and Rs 5 crore on former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.
Also SEBI fined former NSE official Anand Subramanian & Ravi Varanasi Rs 5 crore each and fined Way2Wealth brokers Rs 6 crore.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Indian markets has seen some recovery in the last few days on the back of improving global cues. Fall in Crude from its peak and easing off restrictions in China are key positive developments. However on the negative side Indian Rupee hit a new low below 79.
We expect market volatility to continue with changing global cues. The monthly F&O expiry this week could also add to the volatility. Concerns over economic growth, monetary tightening and depreciating rupee could keep the upside limited in the near term as Nifty is approaching its strong resistance around the 16,000 mark.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid rising crude oil prices and strong US dollar. However, investors will closely watch US GDP QoQ (Q1) data as it is expected to drop by 1.5%.
USDINR is expected to surpass the hurdle of 78.06 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 78.20.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 1,244.44 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,205.63 crore worth of shares on June 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Bank to acquire 9.5% stake in Perfios Account Aggregation Services
ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement for an investment in the equity shares of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited (PAASPL).
The transaction shall be completed on grant of approval by Reserve Bank of India to PAASPL.
The bank is going to invest Rs 40.3 million for 9.54% shareholding of Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited
Post investment, ICICI Bank will hold 9.54% shareholding in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited through subscription of 8,05,520 equity shares.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.02 percent or Rs 7.30 at Rs 710 on the BSE.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar slipped against most major peers on Wednesday as a decline in U.S. yields took some of the sheen off the currency, with investors mulling the risk of a recession from aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.08% to 104.39, giving back some of its 0.53% rally overnight, spurred mainly by weakness in the euro.