Shalimar Paints share price jumps 8% after Porinju Veliyath picks up stake

Share price of paints manufacturing company Shalimar Paints jumped over 8 percent intraday on April 22 after Equity Intelligence India Private Limited, the fund management firm owned by Kochi-based investor Porinju Veliyath, picked up a 1.84 percent stake in the company during January-March period of 2020.

Porinju has acquired 10 lakh shares of the company during the quarter, as per the shareholding pattern available on the exchange.

Among others, Delhi-based Assured Fin - Cap Private Limited also bought 6,95,402 shares (representing 1.28 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company during March quarter.

The stock price surged over 43 percent in the last one month and was quoting at Rs 68.05, up Rs 4.70, or 7.42 percent at 09:22 hours. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.36 times and was trading with volumes of 22,453 shares, compared to its thirty-day average of 16,769 shares, an increase of 33.90 percent.