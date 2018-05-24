Shalimar Paints hits 52-week low as Q4 loss widens to Rs 16 cr; approves rights issue of Rs 300 cr

Share price of Shalimar Paints touched 52-week low of Rs 113.50, slipping more than 5 percent intraday Thursday as company increased its losses in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has posted net loss of Rs 16.07 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 12.81 crore in Q4FY17.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 9.84 crore in quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue from operation declined 27 percent at Rs 60.22 crore against Rs 83.01 crore.

The company board has approved rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore and also raising authorised share capital from Rs 8 crore to Rs 20 crore.

At 09:53 hrs Shalimar Paints was quoting at Rs 113.90, down Rs 5.70, or 4.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil