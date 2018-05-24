App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shalimar Paints hits 52-week low as Q4 loss widens to Rs 16 cr; approves rights issue of Rs 300 cr

The company has posted net loss of Rs 16.07 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 12.81 crore in Q4FY17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Shalimar Paints touched 52-week low of Rs 113.50, slipping more than 5 percent intraday Thursday as company increased its losses in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has posted net loss of Rs 16.07 crore in Q4FY18 against loss of Rs 12.81 crore in Q4FY17.

The company had posted net loss of Rs 9.84 crore in quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Revenue from operation declined 27 percent at Rs 60.22 crore against Rs 83.01 crore.

The company board has approved rights issue for an amount not exceeding Rs 300 crore and also raising authorised share capital from Rs 8 crore to Rs 20 crore.

At 09:53 hrs Shalimar Paints was quoting at Rs 113.90, down Rs 5.70, or 4.77 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.