Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shalby share price rises 4% after Q2 profit jumps to Rs 24 crore

The company posted a standalone net profit at Rs 24.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against a loss of Rs 8.7 crore a year ago.

Shalby share price gained 4 percent intraday on October 13, a day after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company posted a standalone net profit at Rs 24.16 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as against a loss of Rs 8.7 crore a year ago.

Its standalone revenues from operations stood at Rs 109 crore as against Rs 126 crore in the same period last year. The operative expenses of the company came down in the quarter under review at Rs 56 crore as against Rs 70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 103.95, up Rs 4.15, or 4.16 percent at 09:58 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 109.00 and an intraday low of Rs 102.40.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.55 times and was trading with volumes of 151,315 shares, compared to its five day average of 44,869 shares, an increase of 237.24 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. Company has low debt and and has strong cash generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shalby

