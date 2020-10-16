172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|shakti-pumps-shares-gain-6-on-profit-in-q2-fy21-5971561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shakti Pumps share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on October 16 after the company declared its September quarter results.

The company's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 22.5 crore against loss of Rs 4.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 201.1 crore against Rs 91.2 crore (YoY).

Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 30.8 crore against Rs 4.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 15.3 percent against 4.9 percent (YoY).

related news

The Board in its Board meeting held today has re- appointed Sunil Manoharlal Patidar for a further period of five years from January 29, 2021 till January 28, 2026, as Whole-Time Director.

The stock was trading at Rs 240.40, up Rs 7.35, or 3.15 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 254.90 and an intraday low of Rs 235.50.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages and rising net cash flow and cash from operating activity.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 01:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shakti Pumps

