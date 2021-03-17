English
Shakti Pumps share price up 4% after bagging $35 million export order from Uganda government

The Company has been awarded a contract from Government of Uganda represented by Ministry of Water and Environment for Supply of solar powered water pumping Systems at a contract price of USD 35.3 million, it said.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) | Month-wise stock performance December:23.80 percent, January: 28.01 percent, February: 43.93 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 121 percent to Rs 528 as on February 26 from Rs 239 as on November 27, 2021.

Shakti Pumps (India) share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on March 17 after the company said it had bagged an export order worth $35 million from Uganda Government.

"We wish to inform that the Company has been awarded a contract from the Government of Uganda represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for the supply of solar-powered water pumping Systems at a contract price of USD 35.3 million.

The stock was trading at Rs 550.40, up Rs 19.35, or 3.64 percent at 11:38 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 564.70 and an intraday low of Rs 532.65.

Shakti Pumps is a manufacturer of submersible pumps for domestic, industrial, horticultural and agricultural use. The company exports to more than 100 countries, with branches in the USA, Australia and UAE.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. It has zero promoter pledge with FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Shakti Pumps
first published: Mar 17, 2021 12:34 pm

