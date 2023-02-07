English
    Seven Adani stocks faced regulatory surveillance since 2019 for price rise and fall, other issues: Market data

    Adani group stocks have taken a huge beating on the bourses, losing billions of dollars in market value, after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
    Amid a political furore over a meltdown in the Adani group shares, stock market data shows it is not only the plunge now but the sharp surge of the past also drew regulatory attention and enhanced surveillance.

