Sesa Sterlite may test Rs 204-205: SP Tulsian

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18, "Sesa Sterlite is showing good strength. It is not breaching Rs 186-188 levels and whenever you see the stock moving up, it goes to the level of Rs 204-205. So, at Rs 204-205, I am taking that as a resistance."

"I won’t be factoring in the news as too positive to make the level go beyond Rs 210. So, keep the stock to hit its resistance level or maybe the upper level in the near term. I won’t be going long on the stock at the current level," he added.