Serum Institute Of India sells 31.57 lakh shares of Panacea Biotec

On March 26, 2018 Adar Cyrus Poonawalla bought 31,57,900 shares of Panacea Biotec at Rs 285.

However, Serum Institute Of India sold 31,57,900 shares at Rs 285.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.56 percent or Rs 24.95 at Rs 285.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 364.00 and 52-week low Rs 129.10 on 14 February, 2018 and 25 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.44 percent below its 52-week high and 121.49 percent above its 52-week low.