App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 27, 2018 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Serum Institute Of India sells 31.57 lakh shares of Panacea Biotec

Serum Institute Of India sold 31,57,900 shares of Panacea Biotec at Rs 285.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On March 26, 2018 Adar Cyrus Poonawalla bought 31,57,900 shares of Panacea Biotec at Rs 285.

However, Serum Institute Of India sold 31,57,900 shares at Rs 285.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 9.56 percent or Rs 24.95 at Rs 285.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 364.00 and 52-week low Rs 129.10 on 14 February, 2018 and 25 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.44 percent below its 52-week high and 121.49 percent above its 52-week low.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Meet the wealth creators of FY18! Top 20 stocks which rose up to 1000%

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Where have the listing gains of IPO gone?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Lemon Tree Hotels IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.