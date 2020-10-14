172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-wipro-target-of-rs-320-dolat-capital-market-5961001.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Wipro; target of Rs 320: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bearish on Wipro has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated October 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Wipro


Wipro reported 2.0% QoQ CC revenue growth (DART estm: 1.3% growth) led by demand led broad-based growth across verticals. OPM improved by 20bps QoQ for IT services at 19.2% (DART estm: 18.9%) led by improved utilization (80 bps gain) and continued cost control but negated by Fx impact (60bps). Announced Buyback of Rs.95Bn at Rs.400/share (buying 4.2% equity at 6.6% Premium to CMP). Wipro re-introduced quarterly outlook with a growth guidance of 1.5% to 3.5% QoQ for Q3FY20 (partially led by continued momentum in volumes). Commentary turned positive (demand-led) with a robust pipeline and additional lever of supply side gains for coming quarters. New CEO & MD, Thierry Delaporte shared his strategic roadmap with 5 priorities (Exhibit 7) which shows focus on growth (stable margins) and transforming Wipro to a more client-focus operating structure.



Outlook


Factoring in positive commentary (demand-led), reintroduction of guidance with healthy traction and industry tailwinds provides near term comfort, driving up our revenue estimates by ~2% over FY20-22E and given sustained underperformance we maintain our Sell rating with TP of Rs.320 (valued at 16x FY23E EPS of Rs.20).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:35 am

tags #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Sell #Wipro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.