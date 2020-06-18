Sell Vinati Organics; target of Rs 825: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated June 15, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Vinati Organics
View on the result: 4Q EBITDA/PAT were 24/17% above estimates owing to higher than anticipated gross margins (59.7% vs. estimated 55.4%).
EBITDA: 4Q EBITDA stood at INR 1,017mn, -18.7/+22.5% YoY/QoQ. Higher realization for ATBS and gross margins (as RMC declined) drove the QoQ jump in
EBITDA. The company took a price hike in ATBS in 4Q following the increase in RMC in 3Q (fluctuations in RMC are passed on with a 3-month lag). For FY20, VO clocked EBITDA of INR 4,139mn (-3.3% YoY).
Outlook
Our SELL recommendation on Vinati Organics with a TP of INR 825 is driven by demand slowdown for the high margin 2-Acrylamido 2-Methylapropane Sulphonic Acid (ATBS) that contributes ~60% to its revenue. In the absence of new product pipeline, we believe current valuations are high at 31.0x FY22 PER.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply