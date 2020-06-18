Sell Vinati Organics; target of Rs 825: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Vinati Organics

View on the result: 4Q EBITDA/PAT were 24/17% above estimates owing to higher than anticipated gross margins (59.7% vs. estimated 55.4%).

EBITDA: 4Q EBITDA stood at INR 1,017mn, -18.7/+22.5% YoY/QoQ. Higher realization for ATBS and gross margins (as RMC declined) drove the QoQ jump in

EBITDA. The company took a price hike in ATBS in 4Q following the increase in RMC in 3Q (fluctuations in RMC are passed on with a 3-month lag). For FY20, VO clocked EBITDA of INR 4,139mn (-3.3% YoY).

Outlook

Our SELL recommendation on Vinati Organics with a TP of INR 825 is driven by demand slowdown for the high margin 2-Acrylamido 2-Methylapropane Sulphonic Acid (ATBS) that contributes ~60% to its revenue. In the absence of new product pipeline, we believe current valuations are high at 31.0x FY22 PER.







