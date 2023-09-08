English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sell USDINR; target of : 83.05 : September 08, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Rupee slid towards its lowest level of 83.20 yesterday, amid strong dollar and outflow of funds from the domestic market.

    Broker Research
    September 08, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    Rupee slid towards its lowest level of 83.20 yesterday, amid strong dollar and outflow of funds from the domestic market. The rally in oil prices also weighed on the domestic currency • The pair is expected to face the hurdle near 83.30 and move towards 83.00 amid decline in US treasury yields and softer dollar. Meanwhile, investors will keep an eye on Fed members speech to get more clarity on the future rate path. The CME Fed Watch tool still indicates 92% probability of Fed holding rates steady in September. USDINR is expected to move inside the range of 83.00-83.30. Only close below 83.00 it would slide towards 82.80.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    08092023 - curre

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 10:25 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!