Sell USDINR; target of : 83.05 : September 08, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee slid towards its lowest level of 83.20 yesterday, amid strong dollar and outflow of funds from the domestic market. The rally in oil prices also weighed on the domestic currency • The pair is expected to face the hurdle near 83.30 and move towards 83.00 amid decline in US treasury yields and softer dollar. Meanwhile, investors will keep an eye on Fed members speech to get more clarity on the future rate path. The CME Fed Watch tool still indicates 92% probability of Fed holding rates steady in September. USDINR is expected to move inside the range of 83.00-83.30. Only close below 83.00 it would slide towards 82.80.

