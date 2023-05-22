Sell USDINR; target of : 82.55 : May 22, 2023: ICICI Direct

English
    ICICI Direct, The US dollar index retreated from its earlier gains after the US Federal Chair Jerome Powell struck a moderately dovish stance.

    May 22, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar index retreated from its earlier gains after the US Federal Chair Jerome Powell struck a moderately dovish stance. In his speech, he indicated a preference to slow rate hikes. Furthermore, pause in negotiations to raise the Federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling also pressured the dollar. Rupee future maturing on May 29 depreciated by 0.18% on Friday amid strong dollar • The rupee is likely to face the hurdle near 82.90 and move towards the immediate support near 82.50 amid softness in dollar. Further, increasing probability of no hike in next FOMC meeting would hurt the dollar. As per the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in 85% probability of the Fed standing pat on rates next month. Moreover, weakness in crude oil prices could also help the rupee to appreciate back towards 82.50. Below 82.50, next support holds near 82.30.

    Intra-day strategy

    USDINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell US$INR in the range of 82.80-82.81
    Target:82.55Stop Loss: 82.95
    Support: 82.60/82.50Resistance: 82.95/83.05
