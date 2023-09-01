Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50 : September 01, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

Rupee depreciated yesterday amid firm dollar and FII outflows from equity markets. Further, rise in crude oil prices and weak domestic market sentiments weighed on domestic currency • Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid decline in US treasury yields and as Indian economy grew by 7.8% in April-June quarter of current fiscal. US treasury yields are tumbling as data showed inflation came in line with forecast, reinforcing expectations that Fed may hold interest rate steady at next policy meeting. Meanwhile, investors will remain cautious ahead of US job report and ISM Manufacturing PMI data to get more cues on interest rate outlook. US$INR is likely to face hurdle near 82.80 level and slip back towards 82.50 level.

