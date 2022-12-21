English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50 : ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The US dollar slipped after Bank of Japan (BoJ) shocked markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield programme.

    December 21, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
    Representative image

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    The US dollar slipped after Bank of Japan (BoJ) shocked markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield programme. BoJ decided to let long term yields move 50 bps on either side of its 0% target, wider than 25 bps band previously. Additionally, disappointing housing data added downside pressure. However, a surge in US treasury yields prevented a further fall in the dollar • Rupee future maturing on December 28 depreciated by 0.10% yesterday amid risk aversion in domestic markets and rise in crude oil prices • The rupee is likely to appreciate today tracking weakness in dollar. Meanwhile, sharp gains may be prevented on pessimistic global market sentiments and re-bounce in crude oil prices. Additionally, market participants will keep an eye on major economic data from the US to gauge the economic health of the country. US$INR (December) is facing strong resistance near 82.97. As long as it sustains below this level it may slip further till 82.50.

    Intra-day strategy

    US$INR Dec futures contract (NSE)
    Sell USDINR in the range of 82.78-82.80
    Target: 82.50Stoploss: 82.95
    Support: 82.50/82.30Resistance: 82.95/83.05

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

