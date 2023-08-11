Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50 : August 11, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

Rupee appreciated yesterday amid weakness in dollar. Meanwhile, RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 3 rd consecutive meeting but announced measures to absorb liquidity as inflation concerns resurfaced due to spike in food prices • Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid expectation of correction in dollar and softening of crude oil prices. Dollar is likely to retreat as moderating price pressure along with with easing labor market in US may bolstered the hopes that Fed may hit a pause button from next meeting. Meanwhile, traders will remain cautious ahead of PPI and consumer sentiment data from US. US$INR is likely to face hurdle near 82.85 and slip back till 82.50 level.

