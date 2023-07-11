Sell USDINR; target of : 82.40 : June 11, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar as the weaker US economic numbers has raised the doubts on further tightening. Moreover, comments from Fed officials reinforced market expectation that US central bank is near the end of its tightening cycle. Meanwhile, focus will shift towards this weeks key US inflation numbers which could bring more clarity on the future rate trajectory • US$INR is likely to slip back towards 82.50 as long as its trades under the 82.80 mark. A move below 82.50 would weaken further towards 82.30.

