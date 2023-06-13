Sell USDINR; target of : 82.34 : June 13, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar index recovered earlier losses and edged higher on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of several key policy decisions due this week. Meanwhile, US government budget deficit came in at US$240 billion in May 2023, widening from a US$66 billion deficit in the corresponding period of the previous year and below market expectations of a US$236 billion gap • The rupee maturing on June 27 appreciated marginally by 0.04% on Monday amid easing crude oil prices and positive domestic equity markets • The rupee is likely to appreciate for the day amid a soft dollar and decline in crude oil prices. Further, US inflation is likely to ease to 4.1% in May and stay below 5% for a second consecutive month giving space to the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. US$INR is expected to trade in a downward trend towards the level of 82.34.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 82.49-82.50 Target:82.34 Stop Loss: 82.60 Support: 82.34/82.20 82.60/82.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

13062023 - curr