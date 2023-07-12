Sell USDINR; target of : 82.30 : June 12, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee is expected to appreciate again amid weakness in dollar. Forecast of drop in US inflation numbers to the lowest level since March 2021 could force the Fed to remain less hawkish. The annual core inflation in US is expected to dip towards the 5%. Further, comments from Fed officials reinforced market expectation that US central bank is near the end of its tightening cycle. US$INR is likely to slip back towards 82.30 as long as its trades under the 82.60 mark. A move below 82.30 would weaken further towards 82.10.

