Sell USDINR; target of : 82.20 : May 16,2023: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar index paused after rallying to its one month peak last week as traders awaited news from Washington on how to address the debt ceiling issue. Further, a decline in the US May Empire manufacturing index to a four-month low also weighed on the dollar. Meanwhile, hawkish comments from Fed members to keep rates higher during 2023 has limited the downside in the dollar index • Rupee future maturing on May 29 depreciated by 0.11% on Monday amid rebound in crude oil prices • The US$INR is likely to face the hurdle near 82.40 and move back towards 82.10 amid weakness in dollar. Meanwhile, the downside in dollar could be restricted amid expectation of improvement in US retail sales number. For the day, US$INR is expected to move in a sideways range of 82.10-82.40 ahead of US debt ceiling talks.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 82.38-82.40 Target:82.20 Stop Loss: 82.50 Support: 82.20/82.05 Resistance: 82.40/82.50

