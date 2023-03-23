Sell USDINR; target of : 82.10 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar index fell to its lowest level in a month to 102.53 after the Fed raised rates by 25 bps in line with market expectations. Further, US treasury yields across the curve declined as the Fed signalled it may soon pause future interest rate hikes amid recent turmoil in financial markets. Further, the FOMC cut its 2023 GDP forecast to 0.4% from 0.5% • Rupee future maturing on March 28 closed at 82.68 on Tuesday • The US$INR is likely to decline towards the key support of 82.40 amid weakness in the dollar. US dollar is expected to remain under pressure as scope of higher interest rate faded after the FOMC meeting. US$INR is facing key resistance near the higher band of the consolidation range 82.40-82.90. It is expected to breach the lower band of the consolidation and decline towards the next key support at 82.10.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR March futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 82.50-82.52 Target:82.10 Stoploss: 82.7 Support: 82.20/82.00 Resistance: 82.70/82.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.